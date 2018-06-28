Longford experiences highest temperature in 42 years

THE highest temperature in Ireland since 1976 has been recorded at Shannon Airport.

A reading of 32 degrees Celsius was recorded by Met Eireann at Shannon Airport this Thursday afternoon - the highest temperature of the 21st century, and matching the highest temperature of the 20th century.

The second highest temperature recorded today was at Mount Dillon just outside Lanesboro - 30.3 degrees Celsius.

The reading comes close to Ireland’s highest ever temperature, 33.3 degrees Celsius, which was recorded by the meteorological service in June 1887.

Maximum temperatures from around the country today. Shannon Airport at 32 degrees is the highest temperature recorded in Ireland since 29 June 1976. pic.twitter.com/h30wKjKPS2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 28, 2018

The temperature is measured in the shade - and conditions can usually feel significantly hotter out in the direct sunlight.

Met Eireann has described the current weather as a “heatwave situation”, which is technically defined as five consecutive days with temperatures above 25 degrees Celsius.

Irish Water announced today that a number of communities are at risk of drought because of the hot weather.

In a statement this Thursday, the utility said that its drought management team is monitoring water supplies and demand around the country and is meeting on a daily basis.

