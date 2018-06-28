Met Éireann High temperature warning remains in place as Longford set for another glorious day

Met Éireann says Longford will be seeing another dry, hot and sunny today. Highest temperatures will be inland and are expected to reach 31 degrees.

Light easterly winds generally will be moderate later in the day and there'll be sea breezes developing for the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry and clear with temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.