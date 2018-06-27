Longford banking seminar set for tonight

The Longford Arms Hotel is to host a seminar this evening concerning Ireland's banking system.

Longford town native and a banking official with several years experience, Michael Hegarty, is to speak with businesses and entrepreneurs on the whole area of finance and dealing with banks at a seminar in the Longford Arms Hotel on Wednesday, June 27 at 8pm.

The event is supported by Longford Enterprise Office (LEO) and the Chamber of Commerce.