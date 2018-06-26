Ceann Comhairle to guest speak at Farrell Clan Silver Jubilee Rally in Longford

The Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann, Mr Seán Ó Fearghaíl, will be the guest speaker at the Farrell Clan Silver Jubilee banquet in The Longford Arms Hotel on Friday, July 20.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl, a TD representing Kildare South since 2002, has served as Ceann Comhairle for the past two years.

Recently, he represented Ireland on a visit to China. A noted orator, Mr Ó Fearghaíl should prove popular with locals and visitors alike.

A large number of tickets for all events during the Clan Rally have already been reserved by the overseas visitors. Tickets for the banquet go on sale this week and are available from any committee members. Early booking is essential.

Farrell Clan Exhibition

An exhibition of Farrell Clan memorabilia will be held in conjunction with the rally. If you have any old photography, documents or memorabilia that you feel would be interesting and you would like to have included in the exhibition, please contact any of the committee members.

Committee members include: John Farrell, Dublin Street; Hugh Farrell, Lisbrack; Nuala O’Kane, College Park; Fionnuala Farrell, Glack; Connie and Rose O’Ferrall, Camlisk; Tony Farrell, Moyne; Joe Maguire, Moyne; Robert and Kathleen Farrell, Corboy.