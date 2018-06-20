Update: Eight people will appear before special sitting of Longford District Court

Eight people (7 men and 1 woman) will appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court at 4:30pm today, charged in relation to the seizure of drugs, including cannabis, cocaine and heroin (subject to analysis) and three cars.

One woman has been released without charge.

Gardaí from Roscommon/Longford Division, assisted by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Armed Support Unit, carried out a number of searches in Longford area as part of an operation targeting the supply of controlled drugs.

