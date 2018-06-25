Longford defendant was intoxicated in housing estate

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was ordered to pay €500 by the end of June, following a hearing into the matter.

Ingars Jonuss (31), 24 Ard Micheal, Ballinalee Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Old Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford on June 3 last.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question gardaí were called to the area after a resident reported a disturbance in the housing estate.

The court was told that when gardaí arrived at the scene, they observed the defendant to be in a highly intoxicated state.

“When he was approached by gardaí he became aggressive; he grabbed the garda’s jacket and wouldn’t let it go,” added the Sergeant.

“He was very intoxicated as well.”

Meanwhile, the court was told that the defendant was originally from Latvia, was living in Ireland for the last 11 years and was currently unemployed.

During his deliberations on the case, Judge Hughes told the defendant that he wanted €500 from him in recompense for his behaviour.

“I want €500 from you,” the Judge fumed.

“If you so much as put your hand on a guard it will cost you at least this much.”

Judge Hughes subsequently remanded the defendant on continuing bail and ordered him to furnish the €500 by June 26 next.