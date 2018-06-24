Handsaw discovered when Longford defendant was searched

A woman who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was ordered to engage with the Probation Service and appear back before the court on September 25 next.

Alanna Tully (30), 91 Gleann Riada, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place; engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour and of being in possession of a handsaw on March 26, 2018.

She was also further charged with stealing a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka valued at €59 from SuperValu, Hazelwood Shopping Centre, Longford on May 4 last.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that in relation to the theft from Supervalu, the defendant put the bottle of Vodka into her bag and left the store without paying for the goods.

“The vodka wasn’t recovered,” Sergeant Mahon continued, before making further reference to the incident on March 26.

“On that date Garda Larkin encountered the lady in a housing estate at approximately 1:50am; she was in an aggressive state and was in the middle of the street shouting at her neighbours.

“Garda Larkin asked her to leave the area but she failed to do so and she was subsequently arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station.”

The court then went on to hear that once the defendant arrived at the local station she was searched and it was at that point that gardaí discovered a handsaw concealed under her jumper.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said his client “had been running a muck”, but that was down to the fact that she had been keeping bad company for a period of time.

“She has a five-year-old child and lost her house because of all this - she is back living with her mother now,” he added.

Meanwhile, Judge Hughes said the court would benefit from a probation report.

He subsequently ordered the defendant to engage with the Probation Service and appear back before him on September 25 next when the Judge is expected to finalise the matters before him.