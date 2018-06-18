Killoe author, John Connell speaks to Notre Dame students

On Monday June 4, a group of students from Notre Dame University, South Bend, Indiana visited Edgeworthstown as part of a weekend trip to Longford.

This year, they met with bestselling Longford author John Connell, who answered questions from the students about his outlook on life and his writings.

The Ballinalee author has been in the bestsellers list for 17 weeks with 'The Cow Book'.

The Edgeworth Society would like to acknowledge the work of the Quinn family and Edgeworthstown Development Association in organising this event.

This is this third year students from this University have visited the town.