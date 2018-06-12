Passengers affected by Irish Ferries cancellation fiasco must be compensated - Robert Troy

Longford/Westmeath TD and Fianna Fáil spokesperson on transport, Robert Troy, has tweeted this evening that passengers affected by the Irish Ferries cancellations 'fiasco must be accommodated & compensated'.



He also said Government "must examine the need for legislation to prevent companies selling goods or services where they not in position to deliver. Situations like this must not happen again."

Passengers must be accommodated & compensated for this fiasco. @TwitterGov must examine the need for legislation to prevent companies selling goods or services where they not in position to deliver. Situations like this must not happen again https://t.co/3J1OA0DNHt — Robert Troy TD (@RobertTroyTD) June 12, 2018



The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) also expressed their disappointment at the announcement by Irish Ferries of the cancellation of sailings to France on the WB Yeats until September.

John Spollen, President of the ITAA, said: “Today’s announcement by Irish Ferries is extremely disappointing and will pose major disruptions to many Irish holidaymakers. 6,000 bookings, that is 6,000 family holidays, have been affected by this announcement. I do appreciate that Irish Ferries have offered alternative travel arrangements for all bookings but mid June is extremely late to make this announcement. Families have accommodation booked for set dates that may be difficult to change to accommodate new travel dates. This will lead to Irish visitors incurring extra costs and disruption to their holiday plans.”

He continued, “Our members are disappointed by the deferral of the launch of the WB Yeats. This delay has a massive impact on our customers who had planned to travel to France on Irish Ferries new service this summer. I suggest holiday makers who have been affected by this contact their travel agent with whom they made their original booking with.”

The WB Yeats had been due to begin sailings between Ireland and France on July 30, but it will not enter full service until September. Irish Ferries said it expects to be able to accommodate 90% of customers affected on its Oscar Wilde ferry, which sails from Rosslare to France.

While our phone lines are back in operation, we're still dealing with very high volumes of calls & messages. Our contact centre teams are available until 8pm tonight and from 8am tomorrow. We are prioritising affected customers. Please bear with us. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/wddXmqM06I — Irish Ferries (@Irish_Ferries) June 12, 2018

Irish Ferries has said it was experiencing a high volume of calls, mails and messages following the cancellation. The company said that the cancellations were due to a delay in building the ship by German company Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft & Co KG.

Also read: Survey reveals Longford parents spend €860 on Communion and children receive €558