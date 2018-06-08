Gardaí make €25,000 drugs seizure after stopping car in the Midlands

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs, Gardai have seized cannabis herb and arrested a male in Westmeath.

At approximately 5.30pm on Thursday, June 7, Gardai attached to the Drugs Unit in Mullingar stopped a car at Grange Crescent, Mullingar.

During the search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of up to €25,000 was seized.



The male driver in his 40s, the sole occupant of the car, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of The (Criminal Justice) Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Mullingar Garda Station.