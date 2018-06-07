Longford at risk as Met Éireann warns of heavy downpours, intense rain and flooding 

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for intense heavy rain with local flooding on the cards but there's no need to panic that it means the summer is over.

A Status Yellow warning is set to come into force for 'heavy thundery downpours' on Friday leading to 'high intensity rainfall' in a short period of time.

Localised spot flooding possible. All of the country is covered but the western half of the country and the midlands is most at risk at present says the forecaster. The warning is valid from 12 noon to 9pm on Friday, June 8.

Status Yellow - Rainfall Advisory for Ireland

Valid: Fri 8th 12:00 to Fri 8th 21:00

Please see https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt for details pic.twitter.com/FE0xSCjdDs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 7, 2018

Once the rain has cleared, Met Éireann says the weather will stay essentially dry and warm over the weekend. It says Friday night will be humid and dry apart from isolated showers.

Saturday will continue very warm with temperatures getting up to the mid twenties. While good spells of sunshine will arise, showers will occur more widely - especially inland during the afternoon and evening with an ongoing chance of thunder. Winds will stay light and variable.

Little change for Sunday

Most places dry with warm sunny spells. Well scattered heavy showers are likely to recur - especially across the south. Light variable mainly northerly breezes.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will be mostly dry days. While cloudy at times with temperatures falling back a little, it'll continue to feel warm in sunshine and winds will be light.

However, present signs are for a change to cooler cloudier weather, but other than a little rain in the west, most places will remain dry.

