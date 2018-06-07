Temporary road closure in Longford town for National Camogie Féile 2018 parade
Temporary road closure in Longford town for National Camogie Féile 2018 parade
Longford motorists should take note that Church Street to Market Square in Longford town will be closed on Friday, June 8 from 7pm to 8.30pm in order to facilitate the National Camoige Féile na nGael 2018 Parade.
As an alternative, all traffic is requested to use the N4 & N5 Longford town by-passes. Diversions will be in place in the Town Centre for local traffic.
Also read: Longford Slashers to roll out red carpet for San Francisco U-14 hurlers during Féile na nGael
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on