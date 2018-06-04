Oil spillage forces closure of Leitrim Social Protection offices

An oil spillage has meant the the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection offices at Shannon Lodge, Carrick on Shannon will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday, June 5 2018).

The Department says its decision was made in the interests of health and safety after a spillage was reported inside the building.

Customers who have appointments booked for Tuesday being asked to stay away.

A spokesperson said those affected will be contacted directly by the Department from Tuesday onwards to reschedule their appointments.

No payments will be affected because of the office closure and cancellation of appointments.

However, due to necessary remedial works phone services for the schemes administered from the Department’s office in Shannon Lodge, Carrick on Shannon will be unavailable on Tuesday.

The Department says it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers.

The main services administered from the Department’s offices at Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon which may affect customers on Tuesday, 5th June are:

Jobseekers’ activation services

Employment Support Services (including Back to Work Enterprise Allowance, Back to Education Allowance, & Family Support Programme, Enterprise & Training Support Grants)

Control Policy Unit

Reporting fraud in relation to Department schemes

Central Prosecutions Unit

Overpayments and Debt Management Unit

Updates on the office re-opening for business will issue to media and on Twitter throughout Tuesday. The Department’s websitewww.welfare.ie will also be updated.

The Department’s Intreo Centre at Leitrim Road, Carrick on Shannon is not affected and will be open for business as usual tomorrow.