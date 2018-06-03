Weather forecast for Bank Holiday Monday

The weather has been hot and sunny so far across the Bank Holiday Weekend and, according to Met Éireann, another hot and sunny day is on the way for Bank Holiday Monday.

The national forecaster is predicting another Monday warm day with variable cloud amounts and sunshine, once early mist and fog patches clear.

Scattered showers will break out from early afternoon, and some of the showers will be heavy with the potential for thundery downpours however many areas will escape the showers. Top temperatures will range from 19 to 25 degrees and it will be coolest along northern and eastern coasts affected by moderate northeasterly breezes. Winds will be mainly light and variable elsewhere.

