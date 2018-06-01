UPDATE: Met Éireann issues Status Orange thunder warning for Longford
Torrential downpours on the way according to Met Éireann
UPDATE: Met Éireann issues Status Orange Thunder warning for Longford
Met Éireann has extended its Status Orange Thunder Warning for this evening to more parts of the country, including Longford.
Also read: Longford to be hit by thunderstorms amid Met Éireann weather warning
It is in place until 10pm for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork and Tipperary.
Thunderstorm Warning Updated— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 1, 2018
Status: Orange
Valid: Friday 3pm to Friday 10pm
Localized severe thunderstorm activity over the next few hours. Torrential downpours and lightning strikes.https://t.co/b24grJkqcb pic.twitter.com/efIzB21zss
Localised severe thunderstorm activity in these areas over the next few hours with torrential downpours and lightning strikes.
Status Orange -Thunder warning for Cavan, Monaghan,Donegal, Dublin,Carlow,Kilkenny,Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork,Tipperary Localized severe thunderstorm activity in these https://t.co/uJpQfl0sNY our PowerCheck app for real-time info pic.twitter.com/MwdTQLCMa4— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) June 1, 2018
Although many neighbouring counties are included in the Status Orange Warning along with Kildare, Meath, Louth and Limerick. The forecast is for high intensity rainfall in scattered thunderstorms leading to spot flooding. Between 25 and 50 mm of rainfall possible locally in short periods.
Latest lightning data (4pm).— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 1, 2018
Crosses represent lightning strikes.
White = in the last 20 minuteshttps://t.co/YT10HK8tIi pic.twitter.com/PtoLzibHCM
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on