UPDATE: Met Éireann issues Status Orange thunder warning for Longford

Met Éireann has extended its Status Orange Thunder Warning for this evening to more parts of the country, including Longford.

Also read: Longford to be hit by thunderstorms amid Met Éireann weather warning

It is in place until 10pm for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork and Tipperary.

Thunderstorm Warning Updated

Status: Orange

Valid: Friday 3pm to Friday 10pm

Localized severe thunderstorm activity over the next few hours. Torrential downpours and lightning strikes.https://t.co/b24grJkqcb pic.twitter.com/efIzB21zss — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 1, 2018





Localised severe thunderstorm activity in these areas over the next few hours with torrential downpours and lightning strikes.

Status Orange -Thunder warning for Cavan, Monaghan,Donegal, Dublin,Carlow,Kilkenny,Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork,Tipperary Localized severe thunderstorm activity in these https://t.co/uJpQfl0sNY our PowerCheck app for real-time info pic.twitter.com/MwdTQLCMa4 June 1, 2018

Although many neighbouring counties are included in the Status Orange Warning along with Kildare, Meath, Louth and Limerick. The forecast is for high intensity rainfall in scattered thunderstorms leading to spot flooding. Between 25 and 50 mm of rainfall possible locally in short periods.