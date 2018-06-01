UPDATE: Met Éireann issues Status Orange thunder warning for Longford

Torrential downpours on the way according to Met Éireann

Met Éireann has extended its Status Orange Thunder Warning for this evening to more parts of the country, including Longford.

It is in place until 10pm for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork and Tipperary. 



Localised severe thunderstorm activity in these areas over the next few hours with torrential downpours and lightning strikes.

Although many neighbouring counties are included in the Status Orange Warning along with Kildare, Meath, Louth and Limerick. The forecast is for high intensity rainfall in scattered thunderstorms leading to spot flooding. Between 25 and 50 mm of rainfall possible locally in short periods.