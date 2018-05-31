Longford to be hit by thunderstorms amid Met Éireann weather warning

Longford is set to experience high intensity rainfall amounts in scattered thunderstorms during Friday amid a Met Éireann weather warning.

The forecaster placed the entire country under a Status Yellow warning on Thursday, warning of thunder, lightning and severe rain.

The weather may lead to spot flooding with as much as 50mm of rainfall possible in a short time.

The warning is valid from 9am until 10pm in Friday, June 1.

