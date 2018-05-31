Longford to be hit by thunderstorms amid Met Éireann weather warning
The entire country is affected
Longford is set to experience high intensity rainfall amounts in scattered thunderstorms during Friday amid a Met Éireann weather warning.
The forecaster placed the entire country under a Status Yellow warning on Thursday, warning of thunder, lightning and severe rain.
The weather may lead to spot flooding with as much as 50mm of rainfall possible in a short time.
The warning is valid from 9am until 10pm in Friday, June 1.
