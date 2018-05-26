Referendum 2018: Longford Together for Yes commended for running respectful campaign and trusting Longford to say YES

Longford Together for Yes campaigners have been commended for their commitment and time in running a respectful campaign and trusting Longford to say YES.

Longford Women's Link CEO Louise Lovett took to Twitter to acknowledge the work of Longford Together for Yes, while there was also praise on Twitter for the 'utterly Herculean work' of Síona Cahill and Sarah Strange.

Huge acknowledgement to all the @Longford4Repeal activists for their commitment and time in running a respectful campaign and trusting Longford to say yes. @Together4yes @nwci @LWLLongford https://t.co/BnzgHpbbYB — Louise Lovett (@LouiseMLovett) May 26, 2018

A lot of hard work and leg work in #Longford mostly by two absolute weapons of women @sarahstrangeirl & @AnTaobhRua May 26, 2018

One of my greatest heroes of the referendum has been @AnTaobhRua, her utterly Herculean work in organising and campaigning in Longford has led to a 54% Yes vote there #RepealedThe8th #HomeToVote — Gav (@gvtckr) May 26, 2018

WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/66S3lRD8WI — Longford Together for Yes (@Longford4Repeal) May 26, 2018

While we wait for the final results, I'm so thankful that @Ma_gooo was up for going to that first @Longford4Repeal meeting! Thanks for being brave! Cos I was brickin it!#TogetherForYes #Longford #LongfordSaysYes pic.twitter.com/JdfcFK8Y85 — Sarah Strange (@sarahstrangeirl) May 26, 2018

Can we stop this view that rural Ireland is some sort of backwater, the likes of @CowenBarry in Offaly , @Fiona_Kildare, Síona Ní Chatháil (@AnTaobhRua) of Longford and other grass roots campaigners show us Culchies want a more liberal and caring Ireland! May 26, 2018

All #Leinster showing majority #YesVote in tallies. Commuter belt showing the largest YES vote; Wicklow 74%, KildareNorth 74%, KildareSouth 71%, MeathEast 69%. Midlands counties showing the lowest YES vote; Longford /Westmeath 54%, Offaly 58%, Laois 58% #Referendum2018 @rtenews — Sharon Tobin (@sharontobin) May 26, 2018

Thanks in no small part to a phenomenal grassroots group led by @AnTaobhRua with minimal support from public reps! — Pamela Coy (@pmull84) May 26, 2018