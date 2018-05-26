Referendum 2018: Longford Together for Yes commended for running respectful campaign and trusting Longford to say YES

Awaiting the final result from Longford/Westmeath. Photo: Twitter Sarah Strange ‏ @sarahstrangeirl

Longford Together for Yes campaigners have been commended for their commitment and time in running a respectful campaign and trusting Longford to say YES.

Longford Women's Link CEO Louise Lovett took to Twitter to acknowledge the work of Longford Together for Yes, while there was also praise on Twitter for the 'utterly Herculean work' of Síona Cahill and Sarah Strange. 

