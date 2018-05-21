Failed to produce insurance cert

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €250 following a brief hearing into the matter.

Evaldas Pudzemys, 19 Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with failure to produce insurance at Lacken, Edgeworthstown on August 19, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Keane said that on the date in question at approximately 1:10pm, he stopped the defendant who was driving a black BMW at the time.

Garda Keane said that when he spoke to Mr Pudzemys, the defendant told him that he had only purchased the car a few days previously.

“I made a lawful demand for a certificate of insurance and he said he would produce it at Longford Garda Station, but he never did,” the local garda confirmed.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had been insured on all other occasions bar this one.

“He is asking you judge to consider not disqualifying him this time,” added Mr Gearty.

Meanwhile, during his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes added; “I won’t disqualify him on this occasion”.

The Judge subsequently convicted the defendant and fined him €250 in respect of the matter before him.