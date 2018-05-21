'You are a very nasty individual when you start losing the head' Judge tells Longford defendant

A man who appeared before Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was sentenced to five months in prison following a hearing into the matter.

Gerry Nevin, Mostrim Road, Ballymahon, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in breach of a barring order at Mostrim Road, Ballymahon on May 3 last and of being intoxicated in a public place at Main Street, Ballymahon on May 2, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Paddy McGirl said that on May 2 last at approximately 10:30pm, the defendant - who was in a “highly intoxicated” state - entered the Canal Turn licenced premises in Ballymahon, a bar in the south Longford town which he had been previously barred from.

“The barmaid asked him to leave and he became abusive,” added the Sergeant.

“He called her a prostitute.”

Meanwhile, the court heard that a number of patrons on the premises then assisted the barmaid to remove the defendant from the pub.

“He lifted a beer barrel and then threw it through the window of the pub,” continued Sergeant McGirl, before pointing to the fact that €350 worth of damage was caused to the premises as a result.”

The court then heard how on May 3, 2018 Mr Nevin arrived at the home of his father who had a protection order in place against his son.

“When gardaí arrived they were told the Mr Nevin had threatened to break the windows in the house,” said Sergeant McGirl.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said his client did not handle alcohol very well.

“Gerry shouldn’t part-take of alcohol; he loses the run of himself when he does this,” the local solicitor added.

“The altercation took place outside the pub in Ballymahon, not inside the premises.”

Mr Quinn went on to say that with regards to the incident at his father’s house, Mr Nevin had just been released from prison earlier that day and after taking the bus from Athlone, arrived at the house where his father contacted the Gardaí upon his son’s arrival.

“Basically Judge with Gerry it is a case of when the wine is in, the wit is out,” added Mr Quinn.

Meanwhile, the defendant addressed Judge Hughes.

In his defence he told the Judge that on the day of the incident in Ballymahon he had been drinking with a friend of his who had arrived down from Dublin.

“I was going home after having a few drinks with my friend - I was outside the pub and I was told not to be there,” the defendant continued.

“I admit I did use bad language, but the next thing was a builder came over to me and I did react.”

During his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes said Mr Nevin was “nasty” when he lost control.

“You are a very nasty individual when you start losing the head,” the judge said before sentencing the defendant to four months in prison for being intoxicated in a public place and a further one month consecutive jail term for being in breach of the barring order.