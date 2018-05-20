Sligo man fined for possession of heroin in Longford town

A man who appeared before a recent sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Lee Young, 13 Geldof Drive, Cranmore, Sligo appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in possession of a quantity of diamorphine at Dublin Road, Longford on February 2, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Barry Gillespie said that on the date in question at approximately 1am he was on patrol in the area when he stopped the defendant and searched him.

“I found a quantity of diamorphine on him and the value of the drug was €100,” the Garda added.

“He said it was for his own use.”

Meanwhile following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.