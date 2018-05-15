Longford public urged to be conscious of rising trend of diabetes

As more and more people are being diagnosed with diabetes, HSE services are being simply overwhelmed and are struggling to cope with the number of patients seeking diabetes treatment.

Meanwhile, people with diabetes have to manage their condition on a day-to-day basis. Without proper education and understanding of the condition, this is not easy.

Diabetes is a 24/7 condition and left unmanaged or poorly controlled can have a detrimental effect on a person’s quality of life. Uncontrolled or poorly managed diabetes is the primary cause of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, blindness and amputation.

Dr Anna Clarke, Diabetes Ireland, said “most diabetes patients are very good at taking their prescribed medications but many don’t appreciate, or choose to ignore, the importance of healthy eating and regular exercise as part of their overall management of diabetes. I know it’s hard but the reality is that people with diabetes need to look after themselves every hour of every day”.

Diabetes Ireland supported by a HSE National Lottery Grant Scheme is offering people with Type 2 diabetes the opportunity to meet face-to-face with diabetes experts outside of a hospital setting to learn more about their condition.

They have gathered four experts from a variety of fields in the area of Type 2 diabetes to host our event at the Longford Arms Hotel, on Thursday, May 17 from 7-9pm. Each speaker will give a 5-minute introduction on their topic and attendees will be divided into small groups.