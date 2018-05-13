Assault victim to appear at Longford court

A man who allegedly carried out an assault on a woman in Longford town last October has vowed to hand over compensation to his victim.

Tadhg Barden, 35 Castlepark, Newtownforbes, Co Longford stands charged with carrying out a Section 3 assault causing harm to the woman at Main Street, Longford on October 15 2017.

Mr Barden, who was wearing a blue jacket and blue trousers, did not speak during his brief appearance at Longford District Court last Tuesday.

Instead, his solicitor,John Quinn addressed the court on his client’s behalf.

As the case was called, it emerged the Director of Public Prosections (DPP) had consented to summary disposal, meaning the case could be dealt with by the District Court.

Mr Quinn said he intended to to take a “certain course” in the case before it was finalised, adding: “I want to garnish some compensation for the victim.”

Judge Hughes had no difficulty in granting that request, indicating however his desire to hear from the victim when the case next returns before him.

Proceedings were subsequently adjourned until a sitting of Longford District Court on June 26.