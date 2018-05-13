Drugs have 'ruined my life' says Westmeath accountant

A self employed accountant who was found in the possession of almost €500 worth of cocaine has confessed his drug addiction has destroyed his life.

Ciaran Egan, 6 Uisneach, Boher Road, Ballymore, Westmeath, was in attendance at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged with an offence at Clonavee, Ballymore, Co Westmeath on April 12 2018.

The court was told that after being arrested and charged, Mr Egan’s replied after caution: “I am sorry.”

It was also revealed that despite having no previous convictions on his record, Mr Egan had been found with seven grammes of cocaine.

This, Judge Seamus Hughes was told, amounted to a street value of €490.

The prosecuting garda said it was “possible” the value of drugs found on Mr Egan were for his own use when quizzed by Judge Hughes.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said his client was undergoing treatment for his addiction and was “off everything now”.

Mr Egan, who was sporting a blue jacket and blue trousers, admitted his propensity to drugs had taken its toll on him.

“It’s ruined my life,” he candidly admitted.

Casting a rangy gaze down at Mr Egan from the bench, Judge Hughes told the 28-year-old he had been fortunate to emerge from his addiction relatively unscathed.

“You are lucky to come out the other side,” he told him.

“And you still have a functioning mental capacity.”

However, the judge said due to the serious nature of the charge before him, there were further questions surrounding Mr Egan’s background that he wanted answers to.

“I have no choice in a situation like this but to get a probation report,” he said.

Judge Hughes said he was keen to give Mr Egan a “wake up call” by keeping the matter before the courts rather than simply dealing with the case straight away.

“What you are involved in as a young, professional man is extremely serious and when you look back on this in two or three years time I’ve no doubt you will say that the judge made the right decision to keep you in the courts system,” he said.

Judge Hughes said there was further merit in seeking a probation report when the time came to handing down an appropriate judgement, saying the measure would invariably help “soften my tone”.

Mr Quinn said Mr Egan was very much aware of the predicament he now found himself in, adding: “His job might be at risk.”

Judge Hughes, nonetheless, issued an order for a probation report before adjourning the case until July 18 next.