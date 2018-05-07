Dublin woman stole two bottles of Moet from a Granard shop

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act received a suspended prison sentence.

Mary Connors, 9 Millrace Drive, Saggart, Co Dublin appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with theft at SuperValu, Granard on June 30, 2017.

In his evidence to the court, Inspector Padraig Jones said that on the date in question, the defendant entered the Super Valu store in Granard and tried to steal a number of bottles of alcohol.

The incident was reported to the Gardaí and members later viewed CCTV footage in respect of the matter, the court heard.

Meanwhile, back at base when the Gardaí viewed the local store’s CCTV footage, they observed the defendant placing nine bottles of alcohol including two bottles of Moet Champagne and a bottle of detergent into a number of bags.

“She then attempted to leave the store without paying for the items,” Inspector Jones confirmed.

Meanwhile, solicitor for the defendant Frank Gearty said his client had been in a very abusive relationship when the offence happened, but was now in a much better place, “thankfully”.

Mr Gearty continued, “The alcohol was subsequently sold on and the money from the sale used to buy drugs.”

The local solicitor went on to say that his client had also been very seriously injured while she was in the abusive relationship and was in fear for her life.

“She received life-threatening injuries from her partner and in fact the partner has since been jailed in respect of that,” Mr Gearty continued.

During his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes told Ms Connors that she was running out of road in terms of chances.

“You Ms Connors are sailing extremely close to the wind as far as this court is concerned,” he told her.

“You can only use the same excuse so many times.

“I am telling you now that next time, you will go to prison.”

Judge Hughes subsequently sentenced her to three months in prison but suspended it for three years on the grounds that she be of good behaviour and not reoffend in the meantime.

The matter was subsequently brought to a conclusion.