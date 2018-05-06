Edgeworthstown phone and purse thief fined €300

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was convicted and fined €300 following a hearing into the matter.

Kevin Brosnan (27), 9 Kilclare Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing a mobile phone and purse containing cash and keys at Main Street, Edgeworthstown on July 6, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Paddy McGirl said that on the date in question the defendant stole the items from a lady who was in the area at the time.

The Sergeant said that the value of the items stolen amounted to €200.

Meanwhile, John Quinn said in mitigation that all the property had been recovered and his client was very apologetic for what had happened.

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him €200 for stealing the mobile phone and a further €100 for the theft of the bag.