Tallaght man convicted of littering in Longford

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Litter Act was convicted and fined €250.

Romet Serban, 18 Old Court Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24 appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with depositing household waste and creating litter at Gurteenora, Longford on September 13, 2017.

Evidence in the case heard that rubbish dumped in the Gurteenora area of Longford was searched and paperwork with the defendant’s name and address was found among the debris.

Meanwhile, the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said her client didn’t have a car and “doesn’t even live in Longford”.

“He says he was in his daughter’s car in Longford and receipts that he had in his pockets at the time fell out onto the floor of the car.

Frank Gearty, solicitor for Longford Co Council then added;

“Well there was five or six receipts found, so quite a number of receipts fell out of his pockets, if that is the case.”

Ms Mimnagh, meanwhile told the court that her client was currently living in a homeless hostel in Dublin.

Judge Hughes subsequently convicted the defendant and fined him €250 in respect of the matter before him.

The Judge also awarded costs of €375 against him before bringing matters to a conclusion.