Longford man who stole a mobile phone ordered to pay €600 compensation to injured party

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was ordered to pay compensation of €600 to the injured party in the case by July 7 next.

Darren Mears (18), 78 Annaly Park, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing a mobile phone valued at €600 from another person at Longford Library on September 10, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Patrick McGirl said that on the date in question the defendant was attending an event with a group of other individuals at the local library when he approached another person who was also in attendance.

The Garda added; “Mr Mears approached another individual and asked for her phone”.

Meanwhile, the court went on to hear that the defendant subsequently took the phone and later left the library without giving it back to the owner.

In mitigation, Mr Mears' solicitor John Quinn said his client had every intention of making up for what he did.

“He is prepared to make good on this,” Mr Quinn continued.

“He will pay compensation if given a chance.”

Judge Hughes then asked the defendant how long it would take for him to produce €600 and Mr Mears said he would contribute €50 per week until all the money was gathered.

Meanwhile, the Judge ordered the defendant to appear back before him on July 7 next with €600 for the injured party.