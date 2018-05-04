There has been plenty of action at Longford Bridge Centre over recent weeks and here are the latest results.

Monday ('67 Club): President's Prize results will be announced later. AGM takes place on Monday, May 14. Dinner on Monday, May 21.

Tuesday Club: N/S 1st Cynthia O'Reilly & Brendan Corcoran, 2nd Teresa & Brigid Victory, 3rd Mary Fallon & Margaret Lovell, 4th Teresa Harte & Mary Balfe. E/W 1st Imelda Barry & Andy Lyons, 2nd Philip Gray 7 Brendan Quaine, 3rd Patricia McGowan & Freda Fearon, 4th Ann Redahan & Bernie Masterson.

Sunday lunch at Viewmount on Sunday, May 13. Arrive from 3pm. Seating at 4pm. All members are being booked in, except those who indicate to the organiser (086 066 6913) that they will be unable to attend.

Wednesday (Templemichael Club): Gross N/S 1st Catherine & James Connolly, 2nd Nan Murtagh & John Godden, 3rd Joan Browne & Joe Donohoe, 4th Una Flynn & Gerry Murtagh. Gross E/W Pat Finnerty & Pauric McKenna, 2nd Mary Shannon & Ann Harnett, 3rd Sean & Ray Masterson, 4th Michael & Matt O'Brien. Net E/W 2nd Tim Greer & Sean Dunning 3rd Kathleen Branigan & Michael Walsh.

President's (Kathleen Kearney-Kelly's) Prize takes place on Wednesday, May 2 and 9. The AGM is on Wednesday, May 16. Dinner at Viewmount on Wednesday, May 23.

Friday (Co. Longford Club): 1st Peter Connolly & Ray Masterson, 2nd Michael O'Brien & Frank Kenny, 3rd Ann Hagan & Carol Hamill.

