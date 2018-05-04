Specsavers Longford awarded Platinum Employer Award

The team at Specsavers Longford is celebrating after receiving a Platinum Employer Award for its outstanding management standards and staff development.

The team is thrilled to have received the honour after being externally assessed on five key areas of people management standards, including talent management, employee communications and staff development.

Fiona Ferguson, store director at Specsavers Longford, said: "We are always looking at ways to sustain and improve the high levels of service we provide to our customers, whilst also giving staff the opportunity to learn and train in new areas such as autism.

"We are both honoured and delighted to receive this award and I would like to personally thank both past and present staff members who have helped make Specsavers Longford a great place to work."

The Platinum Employer Award is an externally validated accreditation scheme which aims to raise the bar of people management standards and help ensure Specsavers is as a great place to work.

Specsavers is a proud supporter of the Platinum Employer initiative and encourages all stores to strive to achieve award status.