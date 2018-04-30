Armed raiders threaten Cavan pensioner at gunpoint during brace of aggravated burglaries

A pensioner has been threatened at gunpoint while another man in his 90s was confronted by armed raiders during two separate aggravated burglaries in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan last night (Sunday).

Two suspects believed to be involved in the incidents are currently being quizzed by detectives after the alarm was raised yesterday evening.

It's believed the ordeal for both pensioners took place shortly after 7pm when two intruders forced their way into the home of a woman aged in her 70s.

There, gardaí believe they threatened her at gun point and made off with quantities of jewellery and cash.

Minutes later, a second house was targeted when a man in his 90s was confronted with both assailants fleeing the scene with a sum of cash.

Shortly after being notified of both incidents, a major search got underway and during a follow up operation local Garda units intercepted a car in Virginia.

The occupants of the car, a man in his 20s and woman in her 30s, were arrested and brought to Bailieboro Garda Station.



They are both currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A technical and forensic examination of the scenes has been carried out. Investigating gardaí have also recovered some of the property taken during the burglaries.

Both of the elderly victims were not physically injured during the burglaries but did receive medical treatment and assessment.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí have confirmed.