Longford properties for auction

The Leinster Property Auction will hold their first Summer auction event on Thursday, May 17 in The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin and will feature two Longford homes.

Patrick Folan, Director The Leinster Property Auction commented: "We are continuing to see a strong appetite for all varieties of property throughout the province.

“According to figures released from the CSO, the west of Ireland has experienced the greatest growth in house prices, rising 16.4%.

“While this is a sign of market and economic growth, Ireland is still seeing a lack of supply of good family homes and investment properties, putting upward pressure on capital values in most locations.”

Traditionally the Spring and Summer months tend to be the most active time of year for vendors and purchasers alike. Mr Folan went on to say: “we will aim to offer a good mix of realistically priced family homes and investment properties from across Leinster, as well Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal at our next public auction and also via our online auction platform.

“We recommend buyers contact the auction team to arrange at the earliest opportunity.”

Fardrumman, Ballinamuck, Co Longford will be offered at bids over €140,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering.

This is a fantastic family home or investment opportunity located just outside the village of Ballinamuck.

This substantial property has huge potential as a large family residence or B&B opportunity.

The property is presented in two separate residential living quarters but can be changed to one large dwelling with some renovations.

The current layout of accommodation consists of a single storey three-bed residence with kitchen, sitting-room, living room, office and bathroom.

The two storey extension consists of three-bedrooms, kitchen, sitting room and bathroom.

The second property is No 2 St Patrick Terrace, Granard and will be offered at bids over €75,000 in partnership with John Columb & Co.

We welcome to the market a fine three-bed townhouse, in need of some modernisation.

This is an ideal property for family living or rental, as the location is unbeatable with the town and all amenities on its doorstep.

An added benefit of this property is a good size shed to the rear as well as a separate back entrance.

The rental demand in Granard is extremely strong at present with on unprecedented demand for houses, making this property a must view.

To discuss selling your property by auction or to arrange a free valuation, call the auction team on 01 687 5040 or visit their website www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie.

Next Public Auction: Thursday, May 17, The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin. Registration starts at 6.30pm.

For more information, visit the website www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie.