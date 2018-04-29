€500 in compensation for local woman bitten by dog in Longford town

A man whose dog bit a client of the local community services in Longford town handed over €500 in compensation to the injured party during a local district court hearing last week.

Patrick Hannifin, Red Brick House, Dublin Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with having an uncontrolled dog; a dog not wearing a muzzle and not having a dog licence in Longford last year.

Inspector Blaithín Moran told the Judge that the injured party in the case did not want to attend court nor was she seeking any compensation in recompense.

The Inspector also pointed out that the defendant had made inquiries about the injured party in the aftermath of the attack and had also called to see her.

“Mr Hannifin did call to see her and an offer of compensation was made, but the lady in question declined the compensation,” added Inspector Moran.

“This was a vulnerable lady living in a community house.”

Meanwhile, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn accepted that the injured party was indeed vulnerable.

“Mr Hannifin wishes to put €500 into court today so that it can then be paid out to the lady in an effort to address the matter,” he added.

Judge Hughes subsequently accepted the money offered by the defendant before bringing proceedings to a conclusion.

Last month, the court was told that the case centered around a local woman living along Longford’s Dublin Road who was attacked by Mr Hannifin’s dog.

The court heard the lady was “set upon” by an alsation when she returned one day from the shops.

The lady, the court was told, was bitten on the arm and backside during the attack and received medical treatment at the scene.

Mr Hannifin was subsequently charged under the Control of Dogs Act and brought before the courts.

Longford District Court was also told that Mr Hannifin accepted the dog in question was his and indicated that the animal had been moved out the countryside where it posed no danger to anyone.

The court also heard that Longford Dog Warden, Hilary Robinson investigated the matter and discovered that the dog had never been produced for inspection nor was there a licence in place for it.

In mitigation, Mr Quinn pointed out that his client had since taken the dog out to the countryside making it no longer a threat to the injured lady.

“Basically, he wants to make sure that something like this never happens again,” Mr Quinn concluded.