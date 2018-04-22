Longford Scuba Divers assist in recovery of woman’s body from River Shannon in Tarmonbarry

Members of County Longford Scuba Divers, along with personnel from Lough Ree Sub Aqua Club and Roscommon Civil Defence, assisted with the recovery of a woman’s body from the River Shannon in Tarmonbarry yesterday afternoon (Saturday, April 21).

Extensive searches were carried out after concern had been raised locally for the welfare of the woman who was last seen on Friday afternoon.



Roscommon Civil Defence thanked the volunteers involved in the search for their diligence and support. “We wish to take this opportunity to offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”



County Longford Scuba Divers also expressed thanks to everyone who helped in the search in Tarmonbarry. “Our most sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Lough Ree Sub Aqua Club thanked management and staff at Keenan’s, Tarmonbarry for their hospitality. “Your hospitality was greatly appreciated by the midlands group of divers.”

Tribute was paid to the deceased woman on Facebook. “Thanks to everybody for helping. There are no words that seem good enough now. She was a beautiful person and we will remember her forever.”

Also read: Gardaí appeal for witnesses after terrifying armed bank robbery in Strokestown