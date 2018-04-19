The 'Boxer' will be staying in ministerial ring

The Independent Alliance has today confirmed that Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW and Flood Relief, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, will be continuing in that role for the remainder of the term of this Government.

This follows recent media commentary as to who would fill the role going forward after two years in Government.

The Independent Alliance met this afternoon and expressed its support for the Longford/Westmeath TD and Minister of State Moran and the work he has been progressing while in office.

