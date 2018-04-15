Longford weather alert: Status Yellow weather warning in place for Monday

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for tomorrow for Ireland.

The forecaster is expecting strong winds from tomorrow morning until Tuesday morning. The warning was issued today.

South to southeast winds will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 80 and 110km/h. Winds will be strongest along Atlantic coastal counties at first but the strong winds will extend countrywide through the course of the Monday afternoon and evening.

The warning is in place from 9am tomorrow until 6am on Tuesday

