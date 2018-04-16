Rare Chinese vase for auction

Amongst the thousand or so items to be sold is lot 821, an antique Chinese Imperial yellow ground double gourd vase.

"I think it might be worth something", says the auctioneer Damien Matthews. "It possesses age and has the colouring the mainland Chinese market likes. Plus it's in original condition and was bought by the house owner about thirty years ago - before Chinese ceramics began to be really appreciated. It is hard to know about these things as that market is a law onto itself, but we'll see". With an auction estimate of €500 to €800 it stands just ten inches high.

Also included in the auction is a rare pair of nineteenth century gilded & silvered bronze equestrian sculptures by Philippe Mourey (1840-1910) depicting Louis XIV and Francois I. Estimate €2,500 - €3,500.

Day one commences Saturday at 1:30pm with some very good jewellery (lots 1 - 135) and then at 2:30pm the Antique & Interiors auction begins. Day Two on Sunday also starts at 1:30pm with another 500 lots of antiques & interior items to be sold (lots 501 - 1,018).

All items for the auction have been gathered in by the auctioneers over the past two months from various vendors and includes the Estate of Fr. James Crowley (Deceased), Estate of Mrs. Mary McCabe (Virginia), Estate of Mr. James Kelly Newgrove Lodge, Mullingar. And, following the successful sale of the property, the contents of 'Shielmartin Cottage', The Bailey, Howth, Co. Dublin.

The catalogue can be viewed online at www.matthewsauctionrooms.com and the items will also be on public view at the auction rooms in Oldcastle;

Thursday, April 19 11am - 5pm; Friday, April 20 11am - 5pm

Saturday, April 21 from 10;30am; Sunday, April 22 from 10:30am