Bestselling Longford author John Connell to judge Community Games handwriting in Clonbroney

It is not every year that an area gets a bestselling author to judge it’s handwriting competition but with John Connell’s ‘The Cow Book’ reaching number one that is exactly what has happened in Clonbroney.

The handwriting piece was completed by all the children in the National school and included all ages.

The excellent support received from Scoil Samhthann has been fantastic and has encouraged all children to be a part of Clonbroney Community Games whether it be in a sports event, table tennis or Chess.

There are some very talented teachers who invest their time in School Scor which in turn helps the Community Games talent.

