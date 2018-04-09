Longford defendant cad cannabis at his house

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was convicted and fined €400 following a hearing into the matter.

Marcin Lewandowski, 21 College Park, Longford appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon charged with being in possession of cannabis herb at 21 College Park, Longford on October 31, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Karl Foley said that on the date in question at 6:50pm he was on patrol when he received a report of an incident in the College Park area of the town.

“A man had fallen in the house and the Garda went to investigate,” added the Inspector.

“When Garda Foley arrived at the house, he discovered a ‘smell’ coming from the kitchen and it was there that he found €20 worth of cannabis herb.”

The court was then told that the defendant admitted the cannabis was his and for his own personal use.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said that his client had reformed himself in recent times after suffering a very serious alcohol problem.

“That alcohol problem resulted in the breakdown of his family relationship, but he has since given up alcohol.”

Mr Gearty went on to say that on the night in question there had been a party.

“People were drinking,” the solicitor continued.

“One of the people fell in the bathroom of the house and as a result all of this came about.

“He has a partner now, works in a factory and has totally transformed his life.

“The matter before the court was a slip on his part and he apologises for all the difficulties he has caused.”

Meanwhile, following her deliberations on the matter, Judge Lydon convicted the defendant and fined him €400.

She then warned him; “You need to tread very carefully moving forward”.