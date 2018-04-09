Longford defendant ordered to pay €350 into poor box

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was ordered to pay €350 into the court poor box following a hearing into the matter.

Aaron Conaghan, 31 Pearse Drive, Longford appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon charged with being in possession of cannabis herb at Tesco Car Park, Longford on October 31, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Padraig Jones said that Garda Karl Foley was on patrol in the area on the date in question when he observed a number of youths gathered there.

“Garda Foley spoke to the group and got a strong smell of alcohol from the defendant,” added the Inspector.

“He was searched and found to be in possession of €20 worth of cannabis herb.

“The defendant said it was for his own personal use.”

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Fiona Baxter said her client’s behaviour on the night was “completely out of character”.

“He is deeply embarrassed,” she added, before pointing to the fact that her client was an apprentice electrician.

“If he is given time, he would like to put a sum of money together for the court poor box.”

Following her deliberations on the matter, Judge Lydon ordered the defendant to provide €350 into the poor box on May 22 next.