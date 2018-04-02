Longford District Court: Woman on shoplifting charges

An Edgeworthstown woman accused of two separate shoplifting offences at the same store earlier this year, has been remanded on bail.

Laura McDonagh, 29 Pairc Na Habhainn, Edgeworthstown appeared at a recent sitting of Longford District Court charged with three counts of theft.

It’s alleged the 20-year-old entered SuperValu, Main Street, Edgeworthstown on January 27, 2018 where she stole groceries, including an eight pack of Coors Light valued at €80.

Four weeks later, it’s also alleged Ms McDonagh went back to the store to steal various cosmetics with a retail value of €100.

A crate of Budweiser bottles valued at €20 was also reported missing on the same date.

Those alleged incidents resulted in Ms McDonagh being charged under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Garda Michael Fox said he arrested and charged the defendant on March 18, 2018 shortly after midday.

He said after caution Ms McDonagh had nothing to say while handing her a true copy of the charge sheet.

The court was informed the case could be dealt with by way of summary disposal with legal aid also being granted to the accused.

Defence solicitor Brid Mimnagh asked for a brief adjournment on the matter, a request which Judge Fiona Lydon granted.

The case was subsequently put back until a sitting of Longford District Court on April 20.