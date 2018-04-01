Longford District Court: Man allegedly drove at patrol car

A Longford man accused of carrying out a 180 degree handbrake turn before travelling head on in the direction of a Garda patrol car is to stand trial following a recent sitting of Longford District Court.

Stephan Maughan (28) 21 French Hall, Prospect Woods, Longford was charged with an incident on September 13, 2017.

On that occasion, it is alleged Mr Maughan was at the wheel of a Red Volvo 40 series car which made a dangerous manoeuvre by pulling a handbrake turn, causing the car to swing 180 degrees in direction.

During the course of that action, Mr Maughan is accused of travelling head on in the direction of a patrol car, requiring its driver to take evasive action in order to avoid a serious collision.

The alleged incident subsequently resulted in Mr Maughan being charged under Section 13 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

A further Section 53 charge of dangerous driving at Shannon Park, Edgeworthstown and accompanying Section 38 charge were also issued against Mr Maughan.

Inspector Padraig Jones said the latter two charges could be dealt with “summarily” or under the guise of the District Court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had approved the other Section 13 charge to proceed by way of indictment.

In light of those directions, Inspector Jones asked for an adjournment until a sitting in May to allow for a book of evidence to be served.

The prosecution had no objections to bail, he added.

Judge Fiona Lydon ceded to that request and remanded Mr Maughan on continuing bail until May 18 for the serving of a book of evidence.