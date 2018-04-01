Man accused of rape sent forward for trial

A man has been sent forward for trial to Dublin’s Central Criminal Court charged with the alleged sexual assault and rape of a woman at an address in the midlands last year.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons was present at a recent sitting of Longford District Court.

Garda Michael Fox gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, adding the accused made no reply when the alleged offences were read out to him.

Inspector Padraig Jones said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented to allow the case proceed to the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Fiona Lydon ordered that reporting restrictions remain in place on the accused and alleged victim’s identity.

In granting bail, conditions were added, among which included gardaí being notified of any change of address for the man in between court sittings and for the defendant to refrain from interfering with any witnesses or injured parties in the case.

Following those stipulations being added, Judge Lydon adjourned proceedings until May 1 2018 for the preparation of a book of evidence.