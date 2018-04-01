Longford Women's Link appoints new chairperson

Former Longford Leader editor and current Head of Digital for Iconic Newspapers Sheila Reilly has been appointed the new Chairperson for Longford Women's Link.

“I'm absolutely delighted,” Ms Reilly told the Leader on Monday.

“I've been on the board a long number of years. It's a wonderful, progressive organisation and Longford is very lucky to have such a wonderful organisation like Women's Link working tirelessly for local women and families on a number of different levels, both at training and education, advocacy and also providing childcare, as well as domestic violence services.”

Ms Reilly also commended the fantastic work carried out by all board members of Longford Women's Link.

“I would stress I'm only one part of a very active and hardworking board,” she said.

“It's an honour for me to be a chairperson and I'm consciously aware that I'm just one cog in the big wheel.”

Ms Reilly is taking over the voluntary role from Stephanie Igoe. Tess Murphy is taking up the role of Deputy Chairperson, while Vicky Crosby is the new Secretary.