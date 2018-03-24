Longford Fine Gael councillors meet President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani in Brussels

Four Longford Fine Gael Councillors - John Browne, Gerald Farrell, Paraic Brady and Colm Murray - recently met with President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani in Brussels.

Vice President of the European Parliament and MEP for Longford, Mairead McGuinness, is also met with the local councillors on their recent visit to the Parliament.

Ms McGuinness introduced the councillors to Mr Antonio Tajani.

Also read: Government announces multi million euro Lanesboro social housing development