Longford District Court: €20 worth of drugs found in car

A man who appeared before Longford District Court charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was ordered to make a €250 donation to St Christopher’s Services following a brief hearing into the matter.

Hughie Nevin, 3 Duet, The Courtyard, Newtownforbes, Co Longford appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon charged with being in possession of €20 worth of a controlled drug at Prospect Woods, Longford on May 1, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Paul Connolly said that on the date in question he searched a car in which the defendant was travelling and discovered the drug in the door of the vehicle.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said that her client was pleading guilty to the offence but was adamant he was not a drug user.

He says that the drugs could have been in the car for a year or more,” she added, before pointing out that the defendant had kept ‘bad company’ at one stage, but was now leading a quiet life.

“He is married now and has a 20-month-old baby so he is leading a responsible life.

“He wants to work and is endeavouring to find himself a job.”

Following her deliberations on the matter, Judge Lydon asked the defendant for a poor box donation of €250, a sum, she added, that would subsequently be forwarded to the local charity.

The Judge then applied Section 111 of the Probation Act.