Longford District Court: Drove at 150km/h on N5 while over alcohol limit

A man who appeared before Longford District last week charged under the Road Traffic Act was disqualified from driving for two years following a hearing into the matter.

Séan Munnelly 22 Lough Ree Park, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon charged with drink driving and driving without insurance along the N5 last year.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláithín Moran said that on the date in question gardaí were manning a speed detection unit in the area when the defendant was observed driving at 150 km/h along the N5 national route.

“The vehicle was stopped and the defendant was spoken to,” added Inspector Moran.

“He failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken to Longford Garda Station.”

Following on from that, the court heard that Mr Munnelly was processed accordingly at the station and when a breath sample was sent for analysis, it returned a result of 40 mg/alcohol per 100ml/blood.

The court also heard that the defendant had 59 previous convictions.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor, Frank Gearty said there was one common denominator at the centre of all his client’s troubles and that was alcohol.

“In more recent times, he has also developed a drug addiction,” added Mr Gearty before pointing to the fact that his client came from a good family, but was very evidently battling his own demons.

“He has gone through extensive treatment and acknowledges that he has a very serious problem and that his life is in significant disarray.”

Mr Gearty went on to say that the defendant was a great worker and if he could get a grip of his alcohol addiction, the local man would thrive.

“If he got a handle on his addiction, Mr Munnelly would be back on track,” Mr Gearty said.

Following her deliberations on the matter, Judge Lydon sentenced the defendant to five months in prison for driving without insurance.

She also disqualified him from driving for seven years and fined him €300.

Mr Munnelly was also disqualified from driving for two years and fined €300 for driving while over the legal limit of alcohol.