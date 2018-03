Gardaí issue renewed appeal for information on six year old missing since 1977

On the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the disappearance of six-year-old school girl Mary Boyle, An Garda Síochána has renewed its appeal to the public for assistance with the case.

Mary was six years old when she disappeared on the March 18, 1977 from Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. The Garda investigation remains live and ongoing at this time.

An Garda Síochána are requesting anyone who has tangible evidence to help advance this investigation and bring some comfort to the Boyle family to please come forward.

An Garda Síochána, who remain committed to this important investigation, can be contacted at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666 111.

