BREAKING - Met Éireann extends Status Orange Snow Ice weather alert

Severity of snow ice warning upgraded after heavy snow across Leinster overnight which continues to fall

Met Éireann has upgraded the severity of its weather warning after more extensive and heavy snow fell across Leinster than expected.

The forecaster did not include Laois, Kilkenny or Carlow and the other counties in its original alert until 10am on Sunday. This changed due to the worsening conditions across Leinster overnight and into Sunday.

The Status Orange Snow-ice Warning is now in force for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford. 

The forecaster says "occasional heavy snow showers will continue and will lead to further accumulations and some drifting".

The warning was issued at 10.02am on Sunday, March 18 and is valid until 6am Sunday.

Several events have had to be cancelled as a result of the weather including sports events. 

Roads are treacherous  but the M7 and M8 motorways remain passable.

Met Éireann tweeted at 10pm on Saturday warning of 'significant accumulations' of snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning.