Help sought to find missing dog in Longford

Your help is being sought to help find a missing dog in Longford.

Jess (Jessie) has been missing since Thursday, March 15 from Knappogue, Clondra.

Jess was rescued from Dublin only three weeks ago so he is a stranger to Longford.



He has a very friendly temperament and was wearing a red collar and bone name- tag when he was last seen.



If you can help please contact David 087122 1730.

