Help sought to find missing dog in Longford
Jess (Jessie) has been missing since Thursday, March 15 from Knappogue, Clondra.
Jess was rescued from Dublin only three weeks ago so he is a stranger to Longford.
He has a very friendly temperament and was wearing a red collar and bone name- tag when he was last seen.
If you can help please contact David 087122 1730.
