Weather Alert: Met Éireann issues warning for cold temperatures and snow
The weather warning was issued this morning
Weather Alert: Met Éireann issues warning for cold temperatures and snow
Met Éireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan
It is an advance warning for cold weather this weekend with low-temperatures, snow-showers, snow-accumulation mainly Saturday night and Sunday.
It was issued at 9am and is valid until 11.59pm on Sunday.
View the weather forecast for St Patrick's Day here
ALSO READ: Longford parade to rival best Ireland has to offer
ALSO READ: Lá Fhéile Pádraig celebrations in Lanesboro and Ballyleague
ALSO READ: Superheroes of the Literary World the theme for Ballymahon parade
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on