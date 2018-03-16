Weather Alert: Met Éireann issues warning for cold temperatures and snow

Met Éireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan

It is an advance warning for cold weather this weekend with low-temperatures, snow-showers, snow-accumulation mainly Saturday night and Sunday.

It was issued at 9am and is valid until 11.59pm on Sunday.

